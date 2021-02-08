FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Need to learn or teach about renewable fuels and the circular economy? About biofuels? Find what you need in this new series of 30 minute recorded presentations that come with a package of supporting materials for 30 minute directed discussions or self-study. Produced by internationally respected nonprofit educational organization, Advanced Biofuels USA, the online course is also appropriate for investors, public policy decision makers and advocates, as well as businesses, faith and civic organizations and individuals striving to decrease their carbon footprint, reduce pollution and increase environmental justice as effectively, efficiently and quickly as possible.
The first installment, a "Biofuels 101" course, presents an overview of renewable fuels "from seed to wheel", "from waste to fuel" and "from thin air to engine." Called "Introduction to Renewable Fuels: What, How and Why," the lively narration is available free on the Advanced Biofuels USA website. It takes you from dozens of potential feedstocks for advanced renewable, sustainable fuels through the logistics and conversion technologies used to make fuels for mobility, for cooking and heat/power. Take the journey from solar energy stored in plants and from recycling carbon already on Earth's land and in the air to clean, green options.
Nothing is easy and the presentation and discussion materials aid in exploring difficult and controversial issues about environmental, economic and social sustainability, about decision-making and use of resources and related concerns.
The package is designed to address a lack of information about renewable fuels for non-experts; to provide in one place an easy-to-access online mini course. The supplementary materials include all of the slides along with the text of the narration, background information and links to extensive online resources.
Building on numerous presentations and publications from subject experts from around the world, planned future installments will provide the latest insights, diving deeper into the subjects introduced in this initial overview. Coming online session will cover topics such as future fuels, ancillary benefits of renewable fuels, conversion technologies, the interaction of policies and markets past and present, and more.
Advanced Biofuels USA, a nonprofit educational organization advocates for the adoption of sustainable, renewable fuels as an energy security, military flexibility, economic development and climate change mitigation/pollution control solution. Their key tool for accomplishing this is the web site, http://www.AdvancedBiofuelsUSA.org, a resource for everyone from opinion-leaders, decision-makers and legislators to industry professionals, investors, feedstock growers and researchers; as well as journalists, teachers and students.
The Package:
Introduction to Renewable Fuels: What, How and Why presentation video
3030 Session 1 Introduction to Renewable Fuels: What, How and Why — Slides, Narration and Resources
Discussion Ideas for 3030 Session 1 Renewable Fuels: What, How and Why by Advanced Biofuels USA
