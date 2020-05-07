ST. LOUIS, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the urgent need for the treatment of COVID-19 patients amid the current pandemic, Advanced ICU Care, the nation's leading provider of high-acuity telemedicine, announced accelerated tele-ICU care launches and clinical capability implementations with both existing and new client hospitals. Advanced ICU Care and these partner hospitals joined forces on the rapid deployment efforts to provide critical care to COVID-19 patients and support for bedside care teams in states that have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
These tele-ICU implementations enable extended and expanded access to critical care expertise for patients, provided by Advanced ICU Care specialists working from the company's nine care operations centers. The COVID-19 crisis has caused hospitals and hospital systems to rethink how best to deliver critical care support to their patients and bedside teams. Further, many facilities have leveraged Advanced ICU Care's services as a means of reducing infection risk for their bedside teams and decreasing their use of PPE (personal protective equipment).
At the outset of the pandemic, Advanced ICU Care fielded urgent requests for ICU care services from a range of hospitals and other entities. The company responded to each request via a variety of accelerated response capabilities including rapid implementation protocols and/or utilization of surge compatible technology solutions. In total, over the course of one month more than 50 hospitals initiated, expanded, or extended tele-ICU capabilities in response to the unprecedented demands resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Advanced ICU Care is proud to serve in these challenging times and to deliver for partner hospitals and hospital systems looking to begin or expand their tele-ICU based critical care services for the communities they serve," said Lou Silverman, "Our ongoing commitment to innovation has never been more evident than at the present time."
Today, Advanced ICU Care's team of U.S. board-certified clinicians delivers high-acuity monitoring, clinical care and proven results to patients nationwide. The company has successfully implemented and managed more tele-ICU programs than any other organization and is well suited to address the high-acuity care needs of both health systems and individual hospitals.
About Advanced ICU Care
Advanced ICU Care treats more ICU patients and saves more lives than any other independent tele-ICU provider in the nation. Our clinical response platform leverages U.S. board-certified clinicians, nine technology-enabled care centers, and sophisticated connectivity and diagnostic technology and delivers 24 x 7 x 365 clinical expertise and proven clinical results. Serving a large and growing cohort of ICU patients, families, providers, hospitals and hospital systems since 2006, and adding in-patient telemetry monitoring services in 2016, the Advanced ICU Care team is proud to serve as a leader in telemedicine and honored to partner with our clients in defining and delivering the best of acute care to the patients we serve together. To learn more about our story, visit http://advancedicucare.com/.