CONCORD, N.H., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Advanced Kiosks, a New Hampshire-based business specializing in self-service kiosks, announced today that time is running out for Native American Tribal Governments to submit an application for the U.S. Treasury's Coronavirus Grant program. This Digital Connectivity Grant can be used toward hardware and software for Tribal Members in remote areas to access services via the internet. The deadline for applying for this grant is June 1, 2022.
This expiring U.S. Treasury Department grant is an opportunity for any Federally recognized Tribe to receive $167,000 for the purchase of hardware and software for accessing the internet for Native American Tribes and their members.
"We want to make sure that Native American Tribes are aware of this tremendous benefit before it is too late," said Advanced Kiosks President Howard Horn. "Advanced Kiosks products are a great fit for public Wi-Fi equipment that tribal members can use to access the internet. This Treasury Department Grant initiative aims to enable investments in capital assets designed to address inequities in Broadband access to critical services. Broadband access in all Federal Tribal Lands would facilitate access to many services that currently are not available."
The grant is for projects that are defined by the Treasury Department as digital connectivity technology projects, and the funds can go toward the purchase or installation of devices and equipment such as laptops, tablets, desktop personal computers, and public Wi-Fi equipment to facilitate broadband internet access for communities where affordability is a barrier to broadband adoption and use.
About Advanced Kiosks:
Advanced Kiosks has a GSA with the Federal Government as a secure technology partner of the Federal Government. If you would like more information on how to apply for the grant, or about Advanced Kiosks and the GSA, visit https://www.advancedkiosks.com or call (603) 865-1000.
Advanced Kiosks is an engineering company that for 20 years has specialized in developing self-service solutions for many industries. Our kiosk machines are all made in the USA and come with a 3-year warranty. Our Zamok® kiosk management software is the most secure and delivers the ability to get things done.
Cathleen Lewis, Advanced Kiosks, 6038651000, cathleen@advancedkiosks.com
