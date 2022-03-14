CALGARY, AB, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In consolidation with Heart Health Awareness, AOR took the month of February to dive into the importance of the body's primary organ and tips for optimizing its functions. In the U.S., Heart disease (or CVD) is the leading cause of death for men and women, and in 2019 accounted for 32% of the global death toll. These numbers may sound frightening, but with proper education and attention, lowering the risk of heart disease is a goal we can all achieve.
Dr. NavNirat Nibber ND, the host of AOR's podcast, Supplementing Health, sat down with two experts to discuss best practices for maintaining good heart health.
Diet seems to play a role in all things health & wellness, and this is especially true for our body's main generator. Michelle Routhenstein, ND, CDE, CDN joins the discussion to provide thoughtful insight on ways to replace bad habits and prevent harmful ones from snowballing overtime:
- "Plaque formation is not something you just get overnight. It happens over years and decades, but it doesn't present itself until later… If you're constipated or you aren't having good effective bowel movements, there's a likely chance that things are getting stuck in the arteries…This is a lifestyle change; this isn't a diet you do for a couple months to see results and then go on your merry way because heart disease is a progressive disease."
Understanding that taking the time to create and implement a heart healthy routine can be intimidating, the pillars in beginning a healthy journey can be found with a heartfelt commitment to self-care and a simple deep breath. Joy McCarthy, best-selling author and health expert, shares her tips on taking the stress out of dieting and the power of breathing:
- "There are so many benefits of box breathing…When you slow down your breathing rate, you slow down your heart rate, so this is long term better for your cardiovascular health. Just noticing that your mind is going off into those monkey brain thoughts again and then bringing it back to your breath and bringing it back to your home base is progress…Meal Prepping, meal planning is so beneficial because it takes the complication out of eating."
For more information, check out AOR's podcast, Supplementing Health, available on all streaming platforms.
Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR), a Canadian based company with headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, has an established reputation in Canada as the most advanced dietary supplement formulator in the country. AOR believes that truth and transparency are the most important values for any organization to uphold. It is through ethical discipline and evidence-based science that the company leads and advances the natural health industry. As visionaries, AOR seeks to catalyze change and challenge conventions through continuous innovation. AOR exists to create safe, effective and therapeutic solutions from nature, so consumers can always trust the products to deliver the right molecule in the right dose, at the right place, at the right time. Visit aor.ca for additional information.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-orthomolecular-research-shares-expert-advice-on-heart-health-301502002.html
SOURCE Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR)