Growing number of acquisitions and partnerships will be one of the key trends in the advanced predictive analytics software market during 2021-2025
NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The advanced predictive analytics software market is a part of the global application software market. Apart from the market in focus, Technavio's market analysis reports also provide in-depth coverage of the external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years.
In this report, Technavio defines 2020 as the base year and 2021-2025 as the forecast period. The size of the advanced predictive analytics software market is anticipated to grow by USD 9.35 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.36% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.
What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?
- Overview of the Market
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Factors Impacting Market Growth
- Vendor Analysis
What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?
Segmentation
Segments
Deployment
Cloud and on premise
Geography
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market?
The growth of the advanced predictive analytics software market will be driven by the use of advanced and predictive analytics in fraud detection. The number of fraudulent cases is rising at a rapid rate, with the advent of big data and a rise in the number of transactions. Predictive analytics helps in detecting and overcoming frauds, which enables companies and individuals to protect their assets.
What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market?
The growing number of acquisitions and partnerships is a trend in the advanced predictive analytics software market. Vendors are investing in advanced and predictive analytics to gain a competitive edge. They are forming strategic partnerships and acquiring other vendors. Partnerships and acquisitions help them gain new clients and access new technologies to expand their product portfolio.
Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market?
According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the advanced predictive analytics software market include Alteryx Inc., CGI Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., The MathWorks Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc. among others.
Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?
The advanced predictive analytics software market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Currently, the market is in the initial growth stage and will grow at a very high rate during the forecast period. As the market offers significant growth opportunities to vendors, the competition will be moderate with the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and partnerships.
Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.36%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 9.35 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
16.92
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 45%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Alteryx Inc., CGI Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., The MathWorks Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
