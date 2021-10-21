PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Abaqus, a leading Field Service Automation platform, announced today that its allGeo platform has seen quick adoption by payroll teams for Time Tracking, Jobs Tracking and Pay rate Automation.
allGeo has partnered with several major payroll providers in order to offer its advanced time & jobs tracking capabilities to payroll teams. In a short period of time, allGeo has successfully worked with numerous customers needing Time & Jobs tracking and comprehensive payroll integration capabilities. These customers come from various industries – healthcare, manufacturing, construction and facilities management whose requirements for pay rate calculations and jobs cost reporting can be too complex for basic time clocking tools. These customers have found that the allGeo platform can be customized to fit their complex field operations workflow while ensuring seamless sync of data to / from their payroll platforms.
Time Tracking to Payroll
Payroll teams have a strong need to get time tracking data integrated with their payroll system. Through the "time tracking to payroll" workflow, allGeo can perform highly accurate time tracking, apply custom pay rate logic, and seamlessly integrate all the time tracking data with the customers payroll system. This automation can greatly reduce human-errors while providing operational efficiency and payroll productivity.
Jobs Tracking and Pay rate Automation
Businesses often have varying pay rates for various jobs/tasks or types of employees. For example, rates can vary based on the equipment an employee is working on or based on different client job sites, shift differential, or regular / overtime hours etc. Most time tracking tools are unable to handle job codes and complex pay rates. allGeo's work order tracking module captures the exact time spent on various jobs during the day including in-out from job sites, use of equipment and specific tasks status. We do this with an easy-to-use mobile app with features such as Geofencing, QR code and mobile forms. The field data is directly integrated with payroll systems (Quickbooks, ADP, Paycor) using pre-built connectors or custom reports for data import.
"We have been relentless in understanding the needs of Payroll teams and have enhanced our time tracking solution to include jobs tracking & pay rate automation. With these advanced capabilities, we believe our solution is best suited for teams who have complex payroll requirements and want to integrate all their field data seamlessly with their payroll & accounting systems," said Shailendra Jain, CEO of Abaqus. "We are excited to be recognized as a top notch solution provider by our customers and partners."
"We have employees out in the field managing several dozen residential properties, and we outgrew our initial time clocking needs and manual processes. We needed a solution that could not only give us better awareness of where our employees were spending their time during their workday, but also synced seamlessly with our ADP account," said Anna Megrabya, Controller for Greystone Management Group. "We found our answer in the allGeo solution. Their Mileage tracking and Geofence based time clocking has tightened up payroll, and improved service response times at our properties. I can't recommend allGeo highly enough."
About allGeo:
Abaqus, based in Silicon Valley, CA, is a leading provider of cloud-hosted, no-code field service automation platform that helps midsize businesses achieve field service excellence. The allGeo platform helps businesses customize and automate their field service workflows to better manage and optimize their operations and payroll workflow. With allGeo, Field service businesses can significantly reduce payroll and operations costs while improving productivity and accountability. The allGeo platform hosts a suite of turnkey apps that can be rapidly deployed in a wide range of industries e.g. Scheduling, Time Clock, Tracking & Monitoring, Mileage, Dispatch, Electronic Visit Verification, Lone Worker Safety, and Field Inspection using QR / mobile forms. Visit http://www.allgeo.com for more information.
Media Contact
John Cunningham, Abaqus, Inc., +1 415-496-9436, jcunningham@abaq.us
SOURCE Abaqus, Inc.