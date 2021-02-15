JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson to broadcast the second episode of season 4 on Saturday, February 20, 2021 via CNBC. Check your local listings for more information.
While the world is speeding up, 50-year-old core IT systems are slowing insurers down. In this episode Advancements will educate about Ignatica, a platform built with the same technologies used by Google, Netflix, and Amazon to change the world. Viewers will see how technologies like the blockchain, machine learning, and cloud services are helping to revolutionize the industry.
The show will also explore EDETEK, Inc. (EDETEK), a global clinical technology and services company that provides innovative, high-quality digital solutions to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Viewers will learn how the company is helping its customers get new treatments to patients faster by using its CONFORMTM platform to accelerate clinical trial execution.
Focusing on current risks and pain points associated with the security services sector, Advancements will inform about the Security Risk's SRM-Platform, which integrates processes, operational assets, and mitigates risk using a host of web and mobile applications to keep businesses and people safe. Spectators will see how the platform is disrupting the physical security industry and is helping businesses centralize existing processes into one platform to manage operational assets.
Traveling to Vietnam, the show will discover how Energy Capital Vietnam (ECV), a Vietnam-focused development and asset management company, is helping to bring cleaner, sustainable power to the country in the most efficient and market-friendly manner possible.
"We look forward to exploring how technology is making impactful changes across several industries throughout the world," said Sarah McBrayer, creative director for DMG Productions and Advancements.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements television series is an information-based educational program, targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, and a team dedicated to education and advancement, DMG Productions consistently produces commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
