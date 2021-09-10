JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast Q4/2021, the award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on improvements in advanced imaging capabilities.
X-ray imaging is the most adopted diagnostic and image guidance modality in hospitals and outpatient settings today, playing a fundamental role in delivering high quality healthcare in every modern-day healthcare system. This segment of Advancements will explore how Xense is rethinking computed tomography (CT) to deliver a multipurpose imaging system without compromises.
Audiences will learn how the Xense© low-radiation all-in-one rapid radiological system provides advanced x-sectional and 3D imaging capabilities, resulting in a greatly improved radiation-safety profile for patients and operators.
"Xense's technology will dramatically reduce time required for workflow and radiation exposure, fundamentally transform how healthcare is being delivered to patients. Especially for time critical illnesses, such as stroke and cardiac diseases; this technology has the potential to save millions of lives," stated Dr. Sean Lavine, Neurosurgeon and Neuroradiologist, Head of Medical Affairs, Xense Inc.
In addition, spectators will see how Xense plans to provide a wide spectrum of general advanced imaging capabilities in a single compact device appropriately sized for a general clinic space.
"The unavailability of advanced imaging at outpatient clinics often results in inefficient diagnostics. We are excited to share how Xense is working to make advanced X-ray imaging services more efficient and accessible for all clinics and patients," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for the Advancements series.
About Xense:
Xense's core technology platform uTomoTM x-ray imaging minimizes time for diagnosis, time for intervention and time for wellness. Xense 's compact and non-toroid tomographic imaging system enables low radiation rapid diagnostic imaging in an all-in-one design without compromises in performance. For more information, visit: http://www.xense.one.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call Richard Lubin at 866-496-4065.
