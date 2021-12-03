JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast in Spring of 2022, Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on how sophisticated technology and data insights are being used to create a radically better hiring experience for candidates, employers, and recruiters.
Oftentimes, professionals stay in the wrong roles, because finding a new job is time consuming and the hiring process lacks transparency. Meanwhile, hiring remains the primary bottleneck to growth for many technology companies. In this segment, Advancements will explore how Candidate Labs is reinventing the recruiting process, from start to finish, to help candidates discover more opportunities and technology companies hire more effectively.
Audiences will learn how Candidate Labs' technology enables top-performing recruiters to precisely match companies and candidates, and how the expert search professionals joining Candidate Labs are enabled to do their best work while earning more money.
"As a repeat entrepreneur, I've felt the pain of time-consuming, inconsistent hiring processes while using traditional hiring solutions. I believe that the only way you can deliver a radically better experience in the recruiting space is by tightly aligning people, process and technology. We're thrilled to participate in the Advancements series and share how our search firm's technology-enabled, consultative approach is shaking up an industry that's ripe for disruption," said Jonathan Downey, CEO, Candidate Labs.
"We look forward to exploring how Candidate Labs is helping candidates find their dream job and employers hire more effectively" said Richard Simon, producer for the Advancements series.
About Candidate Labs:
Candidate Labs is a modern search firm built as a technology company that is reimagining what's possible in the recruiting space. Every search firm promises quality, speed, and fit. Candidate Labs has cracked the formula to actually deliver on those promises. By combining seasoned recruiters with a powerful data platform, Candidate Labs matches the right talent with the needs of high-growth companies—faster than ever before.
For more information, visit: http://www.candidatelabs.com.
