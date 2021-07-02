JUPITER, Fla., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast Q4/2021, Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on how probiotics are being used to transform respiratory health.
In this episode of Advancements, the segment will explore how ResBiotic is pioneering microbiome-based products for improving respiratory health.
Spectators will see how the first-in-class, over-the-counter probiotic supplement targets microbiomes in the gut-lung axis, modulating the inflammation of the body, breaking the cycle brought about by chronic respiratory illness associated with lung dysbiosis.
"Our goal is to make these evidence-based treatments accessible to the general population, giving patients and pulmonary specialists a research backed solution to help address chronic lung conditions. Hence, we are very pleased to share our innovations with Advancements and its viewing audience" said Dr. Vivek Lal, founder of ResBiotic.
"By tackling a primary cause, ResBiotic is transforming the respiratory disease market," said Richard Simon, producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to educating the public about this innovation."
About ResBiotic:
ResBiotic is developing science-backed microbiome-based products for lung health. The ResBiotic product pipeline is providing life changing hope to approximately 20 million people in the United States alone. Led by Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer, C. Vivek Lal MD FAAP, ResBiotic is pioneering development of therapeutics to treat chronic lung diseases, in addition to launching supplements for general lung health. For more information visit [http://www.resbiotic.com.
