JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of the award-winning television series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will discover how AI is helping to move laboratory-proven nanotechnology to industrial scale.
This segment of Advancements will explore how data-driven processes are improving the production of nanomaterial synthesis. Hearing from experts in the field, spectators will see how Epic Advanced Materials' (EPIC) data-driven approach is spreading to global researchers and industry leaders around the world.
The series will look at EPIC's Boron Nitride Nanotube (BNNT) Production process. Spectators will see how the EPIC process ensures high quality and consistent BNNTs that do not suffer from metal catalyst contamination, structural defects, or inefficient reactant conversion that are common with other nanomaterials produced today.
"Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNTs) have recently gained well-deserved publicity as one of the most promising nanomaterials known today. It is our goal at EPIC to have a positive societal and industry impact in the manufacturing and access to these materials," said Dr. Rodney Sappington, CEO Epic Advanced Materials.
In addition, audiences will discover how EPIC aims to move laboratory-proven high-sensitivity synthesis processes to industrial scale, while striving to use nano applications to transform biology, therapeutic delivery, aerospace, fabrics, and electronics.
"EPIC aims to create a virtual environment that can simulate the manufacturing processes, suggest production improvements, and improve quality assurance of produced materials," said Colin Ferguson, producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to sharing this with viewers."
About Epic Advanced Materials:
Epic is a materials science company committed to driving wide adoption and use of nanomaterials worldwide. Epic Advanced Materials uses a data-driven approach to rapidly explore the vast parameter spaces common in nanomaterial synthesis. Epic aims to create a robust "digital twin" of its synthesis machines – a virtual environment that can simulate the manufacturing processes, suggest production improvements, and improve quality assurance of produced materials. Its goal is to help move laboratory-proven high-sensitivity synthesis processes to the industrial scale and lower the barrier to entry for commercial nanomaterial adoption. For more information, visit: http://www.epicbnnt.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
