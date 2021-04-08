JUPITER, Fla., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on innovations in wireless technologies and solutions, scheduled to broadcast 2Q/2021. Check local listings for more info.
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic showed the world why it is critical to have access to dependable internet connectivity. Challenging the foundations of social and economic norms around the world, lockdown protocols and social distancing for public safety shifted daily routines to embrace telecommuting, online education, video conferencing, and digital banking.
In this episode, Advancements will explore the importance that the internet holds today. Producers will uncover how the lack of dependable internet connections affected people during the pandemic, and why internet infrastructure and technology play such an important role in society.
With a focus on Etheric Networks' fixed wireless technology, audiences will see how the company uses private fiber, emergency power solutions, and rapid deployment field technicians to provide a dependable and trustworthy connection.
"These are extraordinary times, as households and organizations struggle to obtain reliable broadband access for working and learning from home. Etheric was founded on the basic premise that everyone deserves to be connected to the internet, no matter where they live," said Alexander Hagen, CEO, Etheric Networks. "We are dedicated to continuing this legacy and are grateful for the opportunity to share our journey with Advancements viewers as we explore new ways to provide powerful services to underserved communities while touching the earth lightly."
Working with the government, communities, and private entities, Etheric Networks uses the latest advances in technology to provide dependable wireless network connections. The show will also explore how the engineers at Etheric Networks develop customized solutions that help to empower people and provide seamless high availability internet access.
"Etheric Networks designs custom circuits to every client in order to deliver the best service," said Colin Ferguson, producer for the Advancements series. "The innovative technology allows users to work uninterrupted, which is important during a time when many people are working remotely."
