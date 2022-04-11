Learn how the latest breakthroughs in financial technology are revolutionizing the way purchases are made.
JUPITER, Fla., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast on Bloomberg, Q3/2022, an upcoming segment of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on recent developments in financial technology.
This segment will explore how developments in technology are creating more personalized payment recommendations, helping to maximize the value of credit cards. With a look at Fivvy, audiences will hear how the advanced decision-making search engine picks purchase options, providing users with better opportunities when shopping, improving credit scores, maximizing cash back, and adding miles or other rewards.
Spectators will see how the innovative decision engine selects the best options for every purchase and suggests opportunities that otherwise might be overlooked – bringing economic benefits in the form of rewards, cash back, and improved credit scores.
"We are dedicated to empowering users to make the right decisions, improve credit scores, and maximize card benefits one payment at a time," said Hanoi Morillo, CEO of Fivvy.
Hearing from experts in the field, the show will also address how Fivvy's security practices are designed to exceed industry standards in order to protect user data.
"We look forward to exploring how this technology makes deciphering credit card benefits and details easier and more secure," said Mike Marino, producer for the Advancements series.
About Fivvy:
Fivvy is a personalized payment recommendation engine that helps to maximize the value of credit cards. From paying with cards that have rewards or with cash back, Fivvy provides the best options, seamlessly, and looks after credit scores, savings, and rewards.
For more information, visit: http://www.getfivvy.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
Media Contact
Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info@advancementstv.com
SOURCE DMG Productions