JUPITER, Fla., Sep. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is scheduled to broadcast a new episode on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 2:30 PM ET, via CNBC. Check local listings for more information.
Advancements will highlight how innovations in prosthetics technology are helping amputees get back to work and back to doing what they love. Created specifically for partial hand amputation, spectators will see how Naked Prosthetics' durable, custom, functional finger prostheses are designed to replace the partial or total loss of the finger. Viewers will see how the American-made devices are individually created to mimic the natural motion of the finger, utilizing the remainder of an amputee's digit to power each device.
The show will discover how advances in analytics and trading technology are providing peace of mind as it explores how Arbitrage Trade Analytics' patented technology leverages fundamental, technical, and never before seen physical characteristics on each timeframe to deliver definitive decision points for all equity types.
Harnessing the power of advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), audiences will hear how Foodspace Technology (Foodspace) is helping brands and retailers navigate the changing online grocery landscape to meet consumers' unique dietary and nutritional lifestyles. Spectators will see how computer vision technology is being used to help brands and retailers take ownership of their digital product data.
Finally, hearing from experts in the field, Advancements will explore how Global Cannabis Application Corporation (GCAC) is developing technologies aimed at benefitting the medical cannabis ecosystem. Viewers will see how GCAC is using technology to help cultivators control and optimize the product lifecycle, in an effort to improve the consumer experience and create better patient outcomes.
"As the famous philosopher Socrates once said, 'the secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but building on the new.' We look forward to exploring how technology is innovating and improving our world for the better," said Sarah McBrayer, creative director for DMG Productions and Advancements.
