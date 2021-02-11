JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming segment of the award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on breakthroughs in school bus safety technology. This episode is scheduled to broadcast 2Q/2021.
This segment will explore how First Light Safety Products' patent pending illuminated technology is revolutionizing safety throughout the school bus industry. Audiences will see how First Light's Illuminated School Bus Sign uses ultra-bright illumination to significantly improve the school bus's awareness and visibility, allowing motorists to quickly distinguish between the school bus and other vehicles on the road.
"Over the last 30 years, emergency vehicles have experienced numerous upgrades to its lighting systems to alert motorists quicker and from further distances. Although school buses have undergone several improvements on the inside, it looks virtually the same since first introduced in 1939. Our Fully Illuminated School Bus Sign and Fully Illuminated Stop Arm make school buses highly visible, especially in low light conditions, giving motorists the most time to recognize and react as they approach the bus," Kevin Smith, President of First Light, explained."
In addition, viewers will see what makes First Light's Fully Illuminated Stop Arm the brightest and most visible in the world. Experts in the industry will discuss how the patent pending, Fully Illuminated Stop Arm gives motorists the most amount of time to recognize the school bus and proceed with caution or stop, allowing its student passengers to board and exit the bus safely.
"First Light Safety Products is brighter and easier to read than traditional reflective decals and lighted signs, helping to make buses more visible, giving drivers more time to react,"Will Mensch, producer for the Advancements series, said. "We look forward to sharing this information with viewers."
About First Light Safety Products:
First Light Safety Products is a subsidiary of Smartrend Manufacturing Group (SMG), Inc., a leading manufacturer of customer-specific engineered components and assemblies for transportation industries and general industrial applications. First Light focuses on designing and manufacturing innovative illumination technology for the school bus industry, which increases safety for the community. Its mission is to reduce preventable accidents and fatalities with technological advancements with an emphasis on quality.
For more info, please visit: http://www.firstlightsafety.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more info, please visit: http://www.Advancementstv.com or call Will Mensch at 866-496-4065.
Media Contact
Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info@advancementstv.com
SOURCE Advancements