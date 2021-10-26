JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast 1Q/2022, an upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on improvements in cybersecurity safety and data security.
This segment will explore how the recent uptick in people working remotely has dually increased cybercrime. Viewers will learn how cybercriminals take advantage of current events and the changing business landscape to exploit those who are most vulnerable and susceptible.
Hearing from experts in the field, audiences will discover why it is important to both stay ahead of the attack curve and develop a holistic strategy that understands the value and risk areas, as well as the attackers targeting those areas, and establishes a comprehensive set of interlocking cyber defense capabilities.
With a look at Malicious Streams, spectators will see how it is advancing the art and science of cybersecurity in order to address today's rising threat landscape.
"We are in a cyber arms race between corporate defenders and those orchestrating large-scale or highly sophisticated, targeted cyber-attacks. The primary mission of Malicious Streams is to tip the scales in the favor of the 'good buys' through greater awareness and innovation. We are thrilled to partner with Advancement, whose goals of education and innovation so closely align," said Joel Yonts, CEO and Chief Research Scientist, Malicious Streams.
In addition, the show will explore how Malicious Streams is dedicated to expanding the industry's capabilities in digital defense through fundamental and applied research in the areas of evolutionary protection mechanisms, incident response, and digital forensics capabilities for emerging technologies.
"Malicious Streams offers an array of services to apply cutting-edge research to solve some of the most challenging problems in the cyber security space," said John Galvin, producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to sharing how the company uses technology to connect, adapt, and deliver customized solutions that help organizations build confidence and empower businesses to shift the focus back to running their operation."
About Malicious Streams:
Malicious Streams is on the forefront of cybersecurity research and innovative cyber strategy development, delivering an array of strategic services geared toward building cyber-resilient enterprises. The unique insights and capabilities development by Malicious Streams are powering the cyber programs of top organizations around the globe. With the announcement of its Secure Robotics division, Malicious Streams' is actively developing a first of its kind cyber defensive strategy and cyber risk management capability for artificial intelligent and robotic systems.
For more information, visit: http://www.malicious-streams.com and securerobotics.ai.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
