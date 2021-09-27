JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast 1Q/2022, an upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on improvements in cybersecurity and data protection.
In this episode of Advancements, viewers will learn about cybercrime and how hackers continue to steal data and disrupt businesses every day. Hearing from experts in the field, the show will explore the rising total annual loss from cybercrime in the U.S., which reached $4.2 billion in 2020, a 55% increase over a two-year period.
With a look at Data Defenders®, viewers will learn how years of combined experience across cybersecurity solutions are helping businesses in a wide range of sectors to address cybersecurity issues and to protect against current and future cyber threats.
Spectators will see how Data Shield® managed security services can help small-to-large public and private sector organizations become fully secured to detect and manage cyber-attacks.
"Data Shield® represent Data Defenders'® comprehensive managed security solutions combining our cybersecurity expertise with the latest threat detection and system management technologies to offer an efficient, cost-effective and time-saving approach to securing the systems and applications that run an organization's business," said Cyrus Walker, Managing Principal of Data Defenders, LLC.
"From advisory and response services to infrastructure management and more, Data Defenders works with businesses to address cybersecurity issues affecting the integrity, availability, and confidentiality of operations," said Tamara Phillips, producer for the Advancements series.
About Data Defenders:
Data Defenders is a global end-to-end cybersecurity service provider, including risk advisory, response, managed security and technology solutions. Founded in 2005, Data Defenders established itself as a pioneer in protecting operational integrity of IT infrastructure and election systems. Data Defenders now leads the industry with an innovative use of technology with service solutions like Data Shield® Managed Security Service, Data D-Fense 24/7™, Applied Computer Forensics™ and Elections Systems Auditing. Data Defenders, LLC is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit: http://www.data-defenders.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
