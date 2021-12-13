JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is scheduled to broadcast a new episode on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2:30 PM ET, via CNBC. Check local listings for more information.
Closing out the series' 5th season, Advancements will broadcast on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2:30 PM ET. Dedicated to the latest trends taking place across the globe, the show will discuss the explosive growth of e-commerce and how it has forced extreme change in consumer behavior. Spectators will see how Bringg is using technology to solve major issues throughout the industry and how it is helping to create a fulfillment network that suits each business' individual needs.
With a look at System Insight Engineering (SIE) the show will also explore the recent disruption in how medical devices are developed and tested. Viewers will learn about developments in virtual testing technology and will see why it is quickly becoming the latest tool in medical device development and testing. Audiences will learn how innovations in computational modeling, simulation, and cloud computing are abbreviating device companies' research and development timelines, streamlining processes and getting products to patients faster.
Next, Advancements will explore how MotivateU's Enterprise SaaS and community-driven solutions are being utilized by fitness service owners to increase revenues, client engagement, and improve wellness. The show will explore how the technology is helping owners of community-based fitness services to provide community-centric engagement and customized data-driven results to more clients in less time.
In addition, the series will explore recent breakthroughs in renewable energy products. Hearing from experts at Hyperlight Energy (Hyperlight®), viewers will learn how the company invents, develops, and manufactures renewable energy products, and will discover how Hyperlight® is using mass-market materials and manufacturing techniques never before applied to solar energy to create breakthrough low-cost systems.
"From supply chain and distribution to fitness and renewable energy – this episode will explore how technology is revolutionizing and revitalizing our lives," said Sarah McBrayer, creative director for the Advancements series.
Dustin Schwarz, director of programming remarked, "We take pride in the content we are building and look forward to bringing this to audiences around the country."
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements television series is an information-based educational program, targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, and a team dedicated to education and advancement, DMG Productions consistently produces commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
