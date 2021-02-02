JUPITER, Fla., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of the award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on recent improvements in access to care. Check local listings for more info.
This segment of Advancements will educate about current issues surrounding access to healthcare in rural communities. Viewers will learn how the sector is working to ensure that all individuals have access to affordable and equitable health, including behavioral and social services.
Traveling to Rolla, Missouri, producers will explore how advances in technology and research are helping to close the gap on healthcare patient access. The show will uncover how rural hospitals, like Phelps Health, are using research to innovate healthcare and improve the health and wellness of local communities.
Spectators will also see how Phelps Health is using technology and research to provide better access to the educational tools and best practices required to make informed decisions.
"Access to healthcare, especially in rural communities, is important for so many reasons," said Ed Clayton, president and CEO of Phelps Health. "At Phelps Health, technology and research play a key role in ensuring our patients receive the healthcare they need at the right time and in the right place."
The show will also explore how investing in innovation helps Phelps Health provide high-quality care, increase patient safety and improve the quality of life for individuals.
"Phelps Health has become a community resource, offering programs and activities to the public in an effort to improve care," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for Advancements. "We look forward to showcasing what Phelps Health is doing and how its technology is improving the lives of patients."
About Phelps Health:
Phelps Health is one of Missouri's leading regional referral centers, serving over 200,000 residents in south-central Missouri. Phelps Health is county-owned, non-tax supported and is overseen by a five-member elected board. Phelps Health employs more than 1,900 people, including 100-plus providers. Phelps Health, which includes a hospital licensed for 242 patient beds, serves a six-county area, with its main campus and several clinics located in Rolla, Missouri. Phelps Health also has clinics in Salem, St. James, Vienna and Waynesville, Missouri.
For more information, visit: http://www.phelpshealth.org
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call Richard Lubin at 866-496-4065.
Media Contact
Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info@advancementstv.com
SOURCE Advancements