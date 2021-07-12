JUPITER, Fla., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On an upcoming episode, scheduled to broadcast 4Q/2021, the award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will highlight the latest developments taking place in financial technology for the construction sector.
This segment of Advancements will explore BlueTape – an intuitive and innovative payment and financing platform, developed by experts in the construction, finance, and technology industries.
Hearing from experts in the field, viewers will learn how BlueTape makes financing universally accessible to all businesses in the construction industry, bringing access to financial resources that are often unavailable to small businesses.
"BlueTape is dedicated to offering a novel technology for an industry that is behind in adopting technology. 82% of construction businesses have less than 10 employees with limited or no back-office operation. These SMBs have been predominantly neglected by tech giants and financial institutions. BlueTape is designed to enable contractors and builders that are always on the go to access the capital necessary to grow their business at their fingertips. We are excited to have the opportunity to shed more light on the payment issues in the construction industry," said Yaser Masoudnia, CEO and co-founder of BlueTape.
"With the belief that every business should have an equal opportunity and an unstoppable path to success, BlueTape empowers small businesses to reach their full potential," said Colin Ferguson, producer for the Advancements series.
BlueTape is a FinTech company designed for the construction industry. Its easy-to-use payment and financing tool enables building material suppliers to offer a buy now, pay later option for their trade customers, while automating their invoice collection. BlueTape is dedicated to transforming access to capital by serving the under-resourced and overworked construction industry, making financing universally accessible to small and medium-sized businesses.
The Advancements series is an information-based educational show targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
