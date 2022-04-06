Learn about recent innovations in AI-powered healthcare applications.
JUPITER, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast Q3/2022, an upcoming episode of the award-winning television series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on recent developments in healthcare intelligence technology.
In this segment, Advancements will explore how innovations in technology and real-time data are solving real-world problems within healthcare intelligence.
Viewers will learn how innovations in technology are impacting the entire continuum of care as the show explores Enlitic's Curie – a platform that features a host of AI-powered applications to read, report, research, inquire, inform, and automatically standardize and simplify healthcare data.
Spectators will see how the platform hosts powerful modules that utilize human, artificial, and real-world intelligence to create an evidence-based solution that makes healthcare information more collaborative, adaptable, relevant, and enlightening for medical professionals.
"We are excited to share how Enlitic is changing healthcare and how the benefits of AI operationalizes and drives real value into healthcare," said Jim Conyers, CEO, Enlitic.
Hearing from experts in the field, audiences will learn how the power of AI is helping to enable data standardization, retrospective and real time analysis, research, risk mitigation, and workflow simplification for an all-around better experience.
"We look forward to exploring how the power of artificial intelligence is being applied to healthcare intelligence in an effort to eliminate inefficiencies and improve patient outcomes," said Tamara Phillips, producer for the Advancements series.
About Enlitic:
Enlitic is a healthcare information technology company that creates solutions using AI tools that positively impact patient care. Enlitic is focused on developing solutions that enhance clinical workflows, enable research and development, improve billing accuracy, and decrease risk. Enlitic is a medical intelligence company that delivers solutions with a point; to enable better patient outcomes by enhancing what's possible in data processes.
For more information, visit: http://www.enlitic.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across several industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and critical issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on innovative developments and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
