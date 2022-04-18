Learn how the latest innovations in artificial intelligence are being used to detect sounds around the house.
JUPITER, Fla., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson, scheduled to broadcast 3Q/2022, will focus on breakthroughs in AI and smart home device technology.
This segment will explore how the latest developments in AI and smart home technology are allowing anyone to hear any sounds they want, without needing to be physically present.
Audiences will learn about Earzz, a smart listening device backed by AI that monitors and recognizes non-speech sounds around the home. The show will explore how Earzz helps busy households, and those who are hard of hearing, recognize and get notified about chosen non-speech sounds around the home.
"We are surrounded at home by a world filled with sounds. Our innovative patent-pending technology enables users to listen, recognize, and get instant notifications on their smart devices for an expansive and ever-growing list of sounds. What's more, the algorithms we use are designed to recognize sounds, but not speech - giving additional privacy protection to users," said Prad Thiruvenkatanathan, Founder, Earzz Limited.
Spectators will also learn how and why Earzz was created, as it educates about the lack of products on the market for listening and recognizing different sounds around the home.
"From a smashing window to a baby crying, Earzz notifies people when non-speech sounds are present," said John Galvin, producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to exploring this technology."
About Earzz:
Earzz is an angel-backed technology startup that is on a mission to bring innovative smart listening devices to the global market to add convenience and peace-of-mind to people's busy day-to-day lives at home. Getting set to release its first products to market, Earzz is now closer to its vision of building and becoming the third ear for people around the world. For more information, visit: https://earzz.co.uk/.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across several industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
