JUPITER, Fla., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast Q3/2022, Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on innovations in profit performance.
This segment will explore how proven methods and candid engagement are helping commercial teams manage volatile market conditions.
Hearing from experts, audiences will discover how Holden Advisors uses technology to help companies increase profitability and grow revenue in an inflationary market.
"Inflation and supply chain disruptions have created significant challenges for businesses. However, these market conditions create a lot of opportunities too," said Brian Doyle, President of Holden Advisors. "This moment in time represents an inflection point for many companies – deciding how to handle supply chain issues and inflationary pressures can make or break a company for years to come."
The show will also explore how Holden Advisors helps organizations carefully manage the levers businesses have today to price appropriately in a rapidly changing environment.
"From qualifying value to mitigating risk, Holden Advisors helps organizations transform their profit performance and go to market faster," said Mike Marino, producer for the Advancements series.
About Holden Advisors:
Holden Advisors is a team of experts in pricing and sales performance development. Holden Advisors helps clients identify their differentiating value, align commercial organizations around those truths, and equip them to price and sell with greater confidence. Holden Advisors offers a range of consulting services, workshops, tools, and IP that help unpack complex commercial challenges and find practical ways to take decisive action.
For more information, visit: http://www.holdenadvisors.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across several industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
