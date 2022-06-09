Discover the latest advances in innovative optical solutions.
JUPITER, Fla., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scheduled to broadcast Q4/2022, Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on breakthroughs in optical chip solutions.
This segment will explore the world's currently reliance on optical chip technology, which is used in many markets, such as telecommunications (including 5G networks), data centers, and sensor systems (including automotive remote sensing).
Hearing from experts in the field, viewers will learn how Enablence's design team brings decades of experience to seamlessly combine its research expertise, knowledge of real-world applications, and constant improvement into its cutting-edge chip designs. Spectators will discover why Enablence has become critical to fiber-optic networks across the world.
"Our current industry leading tech, already deployed in 800 Gigabit datacom applications for end users world-wide is eminently suited for myriad other emerging applications in areas of Advanced Vision such as LiDAR, medical imaging, and manufacturing quality control which we intend to dominate over the next several years," said Todd Haugen, CEO of Enablence Technologies Inc. "Advanced Vision takes advantage of the coherent nature of laser light to perceive an environment more deeply, extracting information far beyond what our eyes can reveal."
The segment will also explore how Enablence engineers draw upon expertise in electrical and mechanical integration to deliver a range of higher value-added products for wavelength management and routing.
"We look forward to exploring how Enablence's innovative solutions are preparing the world for the optical revolution," said Kristy Sakell, producer for the Advancements series.
About Enablence:
Enablence's mission is to enable world class optical networking and advanced vision solutions through industry leading design, development, and manufacturing of Planar Lightwave Circuit chips. From its fabrication plant in Fremont, California, Enablence builds critical components to serve a global customer base, primarily focused on data center and other rapidly growing end markets. Working with customers that use its technology in such emerging markets as medical devices, automotive LiDAR and virtual and augmented reality headsets, Enablence is making Advanced Vision available for every home, business, and vehicle.
For more information, visit: http://www.enablence.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
