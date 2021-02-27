BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advantage Data Inc., a leading fixed-income pricing and analytics provider, today announced that it has been named the Best Cloud-Based Front Office Solution at the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards 2021 as well as Best Alternative Data Provider at the HFM US Quant Awards 2021.
"Advantage Data continues to prove that it is a comparable and cost-effective alternative to Bloomberg. What used to take investors, lenders, arrangers, analysts, originators, and investor relations professionals days to complete, can now be done in a matter of seconds with Advantage Data," said René L. Robert, President of Advantage Data. "We strive to set the industry standard in product quality, coverage, timeliness and ease of use. These awards recognize our team's commitment to providing the best market data and analytical workflow tools to credit industry professionals."
Advantage Data has a history of excellence in the financial services industry spanning over two decades. With 15 products and services, Advantage Data aggregates data from over 2,500 sources and provides an intuitive workstation and workflow tools to users at investment banks, advisory firms, hedge funds, mutual funds, rating agencies, Business Development Companies (BDC), and other firms throughout the world.
The annual awards, organized by Pageant Media, were announced on the 24th and 25th of February, respectively.
The Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards 2021 is the industry's premier awards ceremony, celebrating the best in class across a broad spectrum of credit fund activity for service providers. The awards recognize and reward excellence and outstanding contributions made by business, operations & technology leaders at asset management and service provider firms over the past year.
Encompassing the full breadth of CTA managed futures and quant hedge funds, the HFM US Quant Performance Awards reward and celebrate those firms outperforming their peers. In parallel, the HFM US Quant Services Awards recognize the service providers that are assisting the industry to perform at its best.
For more information about the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards 2021 or the HFM US Quant Awards 2021, please visit their websites at https://hfm.global/events/hfm-us-quant-awards-2021 and https://fiopsandservicesawards.awardstage.com/.
About Advantage Data Inc.
Founded in 1997, Advantage Data has been providing credit and credit derivative pricing, descriptive, financial and analytical information to financial institutions around the world for over two decades. Advantage Data's workstation provides access to a powerful, comprehensive and global credit platform. Thousands of sell and buy-side fixed-income analysts, traders, portfolio managers and risk management professionals rely on Advantage Data every day to access unique, powerful data quickly and easily. Likewise, banks, brokers, mutual funds, hedge funds, asset managers, insurance companies and other market participants utilize the Advantage Data feeds services for end-of-day valuation, research, and compliance functions. For more information please visit https://advantagedata.com.
