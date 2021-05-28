BOSTON, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advantage Data Inc., a premier provider of credit pricing and analytics, today announced that it has been named a finalist for Data Initiative of the Year at the UK Fintech Awards 2021 and shortlisted in five categories for this year's Waters Rankings.
Waters Rankings features 36 individual categories, split into five sections: Trading Services; Trading Tools; Data and Data Management; Compliance, Risk Management and the Back Office; and Infrastructure and Connectivity. Advantage Data has been included for consideration for Best Market Data Provider, Best Reference Data Provider, Best Alternative Data Provider, Best Data Analytics Provider, and Best Credit Risk Solution Provider.
"Being named a finalist for a UK FinTech Award as well Waters Rankings acknowledges our continued commitment to innovation in the credit data space and our mission to provide the best market data and analytical workflow tools to credit industry professionals," said René L. Robert, President of Advantage Data. "Advantage Data was the first firm in the marketplace to launch a comprehensive, real-time data and analytical product focused on the private bond market, middle market loans, and BDCs respectively. We strive to set the industry standard in product quality, coverage, timeliness, and ease of use."
Advantage Data aggregates data from over 3,000 sources and provides an intuitive workstation with pricing and descriptive data, analytics, and workflow tools across fifteen credit asset classes.
Advantage Data has a history of excellence in the financial services industry spanning over two decades and winning more than a dozen awards including Best Buy-Side Analytics Tool at the WatersTechnology Buy-Side Technology Awards in 2020.
The UK Fintech Awards celebrate the UK's incredible FinTech community and the achievements and successes of the best and brightest. Winners will be revealed at an in-person ceremony on the 22nd of July at Leonardo Royal Hotel London St. Paul's.
The Waters Rankings is the only awards program where the category winners are determined exclusively by WatersTechnology's readers. The top rankings will be announced virtually on July 16th.
For more information about the UK Fintech Awards 2021, please visit their website at http://ukfintechawards.co.uk/. More information about the Waters Rankings can be found by visiting https://events.waterstechnology.com/waters-rankings.
