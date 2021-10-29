BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advantage Data Inc., a leading credit pricing, descriptive, financial, and analytical information provider, today announced that it has received the Best Data and Information Provider award at the Alt Credit US Performance & Services Awards 2021.
"We are so pleased that Advantage Data is consistently being recognized as one of the most important emerging financial information providers," said René L. Robert, Founder of Advantage Data.
"Our team is completely dedicated to providing the best market data and analytical workflow tools to credit industry professionals" continued Mark O'Brien, Co-Head of Advantage Data. "We strive to set the industry standard in product quality, coverage, timeliness and ease of use. This award recognizes that accomplishment, which is an enormous honor."
Advantage Data has a history of excellence in the financial services industry spanning over two decades. With 15 products and services, Advantage Data aggregates data from over 3,000 sources and provides an intuitive workstation with workflow tools, data feeds, APIs, Excel Add-in, and custom solutions to users at investment banks, advisory firms, hedge funds, mutual funds, rating agencies, Business Development Companies (BDC), and other firms throughout the world.
"The workstation solution makes it easy for credit analysts to collate and view credit data from many sources, thereby increasing transparency," said Sourav Srimal, Co-Head of Advantage Data. "What used to take investors, lenders, arrangers, analysts, originators, and investor relations professionals days to complete, can now be done in a matter of seconds with Advantage Data."
This award builds upon industry recognition earned this year from the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards 2021, the HFM US Quant Awards 2021, HFM European Services Awards 2021, the A-Team Innovation Awards 2021, and the Alt Credit European Performance & Services Awards 2021.
After more than a year of virtual events and remote working, the Alt Credit US Performance & Services Awards 2021 took place in-person on October 27th. Industry peers from private debt management, credit hedge funds, and financial service providers came together to network and celebrate the incredible work achieved over the past year at the first-class venue, the Metropolitan Club, New York.
The Alt Credit US Performance & Services Awards 2021 recognize standout performers from private debt management, credit hedge funds, and service providers that have best been able to take advantage of the opportunities that have arisen and avoided the pitfalls, particularly with the rise of private credit as its own asset class among investors.
For more information about the Alt Credit US Performance & Services Awards 2021, please visit their website at https://www.altcreditusawards.com/home.
About Advantage Data Inc.
Founded in 1997, Advantage Data has been providing credit pricing, descriptive, financial, and analytical information to financial institutions around the world for over two decades. Advantage Data's workstation provides access to a powerful, comprehensive, and global credit platform. Thousands of sell and buy-side fixed-income analysts, traders, portfolio managers, and risk management professionals rely on Advantage Data every day to access unique, powerful data quickly and easily. Likewise, banks, brokers, mutual funds, hedge funds, asset managers, insurance companies, and other market participants utilize the Advantage Data feeds services for end-of-day valuation, research, and compliance functions. For more information please visit https://advantagedata.com.
