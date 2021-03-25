BOSTON, Mar. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advantage Data Inc., a leading fixed-income pricing and analytics provider, today announced that it has received both the Best Data Provider title at the HFM European Services Awards 2021, and also Most Innovative Cloud-based Trading Analytics Initiative for its Private Bond Advantage product at the A-Team Innovation Awards 2021.
"Advantage Data continues to innovate in the credit data space. Advantage Data is the first firm in the marketplace to launch a comprehensive, real-time, data and analytical product focused on the private bond market," said René L. Robert, President of Advantage Data. "We strive to set the industry standard in product quality, coverage, timeliness, and ease of use. These awards recognize our team's commitment to providing the best market data and analytical workflow tools to credit industry professionals."
Advantage Data has a history of excellence in the financial services industry spanning over two decades. With 15 products and services, Advantage Data aggregates data from over 2,500 sources and provides an intuitive workstation with workflow tools, data feeds, APIs, Excel Add-in, and custom solutions to users at investment banks, advisory firms, hedge funds, mutual funds, rating agencies, Business Development Companies (BDC), and other firms throughout the world.
Drawing on years of expertise, Advantage Data developed the Private Bond Advantage—a first-of-its-kind pricing and analytical tool. The workstation solution makes it easy for credit analysts to collate and view credit data from many sources, thereby increasing transparency. With this latest credit product, credit professionals have access to data from over 830 unique, independent sources.
Both award announcements were made virtually. The A-Team Innovation Awards took place on Tuesday, March 23th, while the HFM European Services Awards took place on Wednesday, March 24th.
These awards build upon industry recognition earned in February 2021 when Advantage Data was named the Best Cloud-Based Front Office Solution at the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards 2021 as well as Best Alternative Data Provider at the HFM US Quant Awards 2021.
The A-Team Innovation Awards 2021 celebrate innovative projects and teams across the vendor and practitioner communities that make use of new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value solutions for financial institutions in capital markets.
The HFM European Services Awards 2021 recognize and reward hedge fund service providers who have demonstrated exceptional client service, innovation, and strong and sustainable business growth over the past 12 months.
About Advantage Data Inc.
Founded in 1997, Advantage Data has been providing credit pricing, descriptive, financial, and analytical information to financial institutions around the world for over two decades. Advantage Data's workstation provides access to a powerful, comprehensive, and global credit platform. Thousands of sell and buy-side fixed-income analysts, traders, portfolio managers, and risk management professionals rely on Advantage Data every day to access unique, powerful data quickly and easily. Likewise, banks, brokers, mutual funds, hedge funds, asset managers, insurance companies, and other market participants utilize the Advantage Data feeds services for end-of-day valuation, research, and compliance functions. For more information please visit https://advantagedata.com.
