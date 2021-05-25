BOSTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advantage Data Inc., the premier provider of credit pricing and analytics, today announced that it has been shortlisted in four categories at the HFM European Technology Awards 2021.
The four categories include: Best Alternative Data Provider, Best Market Data Connectivity Provider, Best Service or Application Using Cloud Technology, and Most Disruptive Technology Solution.
"Being included on this shortlist acknowledges our team's commitment to providing the best market data and analytical workflow tools to credit industry professionals," said René L. Robert, President of Advantage Data. "Advantage Data has continued to innovate in the credit data space by being the first firm in the marketplace to launch a comprehensive, real-time data and analytical product focused on the private bond market, middle market loans and BDCs. We strive to set the industry standard in product quality, coverage, timeliness, and ease of use."
Advantage Data aggregates data from over 3,000 sources and provides an intuitive workstation to credit professionals throughout the world. Advantage Data has a history of excellence in the financial services industry spanning over two decades and winning over a dozen awards -- four in just the first quarter of 2021 alone.
In February and March of 2021, Advantage Data was named the Best Cloud-Based Front Office Solution at the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards 2021, Best Alternative Data Provider at the HFM US Quant Awards 2021, Best Data Provider at the HFM European Services Awards 2021, and Most Innovative Cloud-Based Trading Analytics Initiative at the A-Team Innovation Awards 2021.
The HFM European Technology Awards 2021 recognize and reward hedge fund service providers who have demonstrated exceptional client service, innovation, and strong and sustainable business growth over the past 12 months.
This year, the awards ceremony will be taking place virtually on the 15th of July merged with the HFM Technology Forum, creating a hybrid event. During the forum, Europe's top funds will get to hear from expert speakers on some of the most significant topics of the moment.
For more information about the HFM European Technology Awards 2021, please visit their website at https://hfmeuropeantechnologyawards.awardstage.com/.
