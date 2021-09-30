BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advantage Data Inc., a leading credit pricing and analytics provider, today announced that it has received the Best Technology Innovation award at the Alt Credit European Performance & Services Awards 2021.
"This award acknowledges our team's commitment to providing the best market data and analytical workflow tools to credit industry professionals," said Mark O'Brien, Co-Head of Advantage Data. "The Private Bond Advantage is the first pricing and analytics tool designed specifically for the opaque private bond marketplace."
Highlights of the Private Bond Advantage include pricing from over 830 independent sources, yields and spreads to any benchmark, and the ability to chart and overlay any combination of bonds, loans or indices. Additionally, a Historical New Issues Report, a powerful and intuitive Comps function, Bond Calculator, and other reports allow users to commingle securities with other asset classes and draw unique and actionable insights.
"The workstation solution makes it easy for credit analysts to collate and view credit data from many sources, thereby increasing transparency," said Sourav Srimal, Co-Head of Advantage Data. "What used to take investors, lenders, arrangers, analysts, originators, and investor relations professionals days to complete, can now be done in a matter of seconds with the Private Bond Advantage."
Advantage Data has a history of excellence in the financial services industry spanning over two decades. With 15 products and services, Advantage Data aggregates data from over 3,000 sources and provides an intuitive workstation with workflow tools, data feeds, APIs, Excel Add-in, and custom solutions to users at investment banks, advisory firms, hedge funds, mutual funds, rating agencies, Business Development Companies (BDC), and other firms throughout the world.
This award builds upon industry recognition earned in February and March 2021 when Advantage Data received awards from the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards 2021, the HFM US Quant Awards 2021, HFM European Services Awards 2021, and the A-Team Innovation Awards 2021.
After more than a year of virtual events and remote working, the Alt Credit European Performance & Services Awards 2021 took place in-person on September 29th. Industry peers from European private debt management, credit hedge funds, and financial service providers came together to network and celebrate the incredible work achieved over the past year at the first-class venue, One Great George Street.
The Alt Credit European Performance & Services Awards 2021 recognize and reward service providers who have demonstrated exceptional client service, innovation, and strong and sustainable business growth over the past 12 months.
For more information about the Alt Credit European Performance & Services Awards 2021, please visit their websites at https://www.altcrediteuawards.com/home.
About Advantage Data Inc.
Founded in 1997, Advantage Data has been providing credit pricing, descriptive, financial, and analytical information to financial institutions around the world for over two decades. Advantage Data's workstation provides access to a powerful, comprehensive, and global credit platform. Thousands of sell and buy-side fixed-income analysts, traders, portfolio managers, and risk management professionals rely on Advantage Data every day to access unique, powerful data quickly and easily. Likewise, banks, brokers, mutual funds, hedge funds, asset managers, insurance companies, and other market participants utilize the Advantage Data feeds services for end-of-day valuation, research, and compliance functions. For more information please visit https://advantagedata.com.
