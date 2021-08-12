NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advantage Technologies is an OpenText™ Platinum Reseller, Distributor and ASP Support Partner specializing in enterprise fax solutions leveraging both OpenText™ RightFax™. This award recognizes Advantage Technologies for the innovative software solutions and services provided to its customers and partners around the OpenText ecosystem.
"We appreciate the recognition of the OpenText Reseller Partner of the Year Award," said Barry Malter, President of Advantage Technologies, "Our sales and support teams understand that creating long term customer relationships where we provide a high value proposition, and demonstrate our commitment to customer service, is paramount to our success."
"OpenText is proud to recognize Advantage Technologies for the incredible work they are doing with customers in the enterprise fax market," says Muhi Majzoub, EVP and Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "Our partners are an extension of our sales and support organizations and a force-multiplier, helping our joint customers on their information management journey to become intelligent, secure, and connected businesses."
The Advantage Technologies and OpenText partnership brings value to customers by providing leading off-cloud and on-cloud fax offerings with leading OpenText solutions including OpenText™ RightFax, OpenText™ RightFax Connect and OpenText™ Fax2mail solutions; as well as localized Enterprise Support and Service from Advantage Technologies, a trusted VAR to more than 1000 companies worldwide.
About Advantage Technologies. Inc.
Advantage Technologies has been providing on-premises and Cloud-based enterprise fax solutions workflow, and business intelligence solutions for over 24 years. Our team has completed thousands of successful system deployments worldwide in such industries as healthcare, finance, insurance, banking, government, and manufacturing. Our North American helpdesk and sales team are certified on OpenText RightFax, Alchemy, RightFax Connect, Brooktrout fax boards and FoIP software, Dialogic Media Gateways, Sonus Gateways and Cloud-based fax solutions. Advantage Technologies is a leading OpenText™ Platinum Partner, Distributor and Authorized Support Provider (ASP).
