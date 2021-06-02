Adventech again delivers efficiency solutions: a new patent allowance for regenerative reactive energy at the source.

FLORENCE, Ala., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhanced network power factor corrective designs are presented that can use corrective devices that achieve long­ term, operationally stable mechanical work. Embodiments can utilize reverse-winding induction motor designs with engineerable parameters and configurations for the reverse winding in systems and through methods where an inductive motor can present a current that leads voltage and a leading power factor to correct other existing induction motors in an initial network or be optimized for a particular application. Designs also present a power factor correction that can present a variable correction without altering the character or physical capacitive value of an electrical correction component. Individual induction motors that have leading current and a leading power factor can be provided to improve reverse winding induction motors. Progressive start controls can also be used in a manner that limits inrush current to operational levels with passive current establishment control where reverse winding effects can be used and perhaps even delayed to passively limit and even effect a current decrease while rotational acceleration continues after initial start transition.

Again: Adventech delivers technology that breaks the barriers to induction drive motor efficiency solutions.

To read the Patent in its entirety go to: adventechinc.com

Press Contact:

Kasidhe Pruet sales@adventechinc.com

256-712-5783

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adventech-is-excited-to-announce-new-patent-allowance-301303637.html

SOURCE Adventech

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.