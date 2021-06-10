LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AdvicePeriod, a national network of like-minded advisors, has been selected as finalists for the WealthManagement.com Industry Awards. The publication's industry awards recognize firms, organizations, and individuals that support financial advisor success.
Out of the 900+ entries submitted from nearly 350 companies for the 2021 nominations, AdvicePeriod was recognized in the Family Office: Client Initiative category for its recent technology innovation called Core Family Office (CFO) Services.
This announcement follows last year's "Wealthies" where AdvicePeriod was named WealthManagement.com's Innovator of the Year, Industry Disruptors and Best Family Office: Client Initiative.
"We are honored and excited to be recognized alongside the other finalists who have made a tremendous impact in the wealth management industry," shares Steve Lockshin, AdvicePeriod Founder and Principal.
Lockshin, an industry veteran and visionary, was dubbed Innovator of the Year in 2020 for his role in developing Vanilla. Vanilla is a technology platform built to create efficiencies and identify estate tax reduction opportunities, which was initially created to service AdvicePeriod clients. The platform also includes core estate plan document creation, which provides clients all the benefits of working with top-tier estate planning attorneys through a cost-efficient, streamlined process.
"We work to enhance our processes, using the most up-to-date technology," explains AdvicePeriod Principal Jonathan Straub, when asked about the firm's nominated initiative. "With the goal of integrating professional services into one seamless, digital experience, we are bringing wealth management to the 21st century."
WealthManagement.com will announce its 2021 Industry Award winners on September 9th, 2021, in New York City. AdvicePeriod expects to continue its winning momentum this award season.
About AdvicePeriod:
AdvicePeriod is an SEC-registered investment advisor dedicated to focusing clients on the critical decisions necessary for managing their wealth. Our mission: to reinvent wealth management and to make wealth management more fair, effective, and successful; for clients and advisors alike. To learn more, visit: https://www.adviceperiod.com
Media Contact
Caprice Gibson, AdvicePeriod, (424) 281-3619, caprice.gibson@adviceperiod.com
SOURCE AdvicePeriod