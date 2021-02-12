LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Family Wealth Report announced AdvicePeriod, a nationwide firm of planning-first advisors, as a finalist in the Leading Individual (Multi-Family Office) category.
The Family Wealth Report highlights the best providers in the global private banking, wealth management, and advisor communities and recognizes companies, teams, and individuals that have demonstrated innovation and excellence.
This selection follows a string of recent recognitions for AdvicePeriod's role in innovating wealth management for clients and advisors alike. WealthManagement.com recently recognized AdvicePeriod with the Best Family Office: Client Initiative award in 2020. The firm also landed in the 2020 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisors, which emphasized exceptional client service.
"We couldn't be more thrilled to be named a finalist for the Leading Individual category this year," shares Jonathan Straub, AdvicePeriod Principal. "This recognition emphasizes our commitment to providing cutting-edge, innovative, financial solutions to our clients."
"The organizations who have been dubbed finalists in other categories have all created a tangible impact on clients' lives," says Steve Lockshin, AdvicePeriod Principal. "I would like to extend my congratulations to all."
Winners will be announced on March 5th, 2021, in New York.
About ClearView Financial Media Ltd:
Chief Executive Stephen Harris founded ClearView Financial Media in 2004 to provide high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the Family Wealth Report group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events program.
About AdvicePeriod:
AdvicePeriod is an SEC-registered investment advisor dedicated to focusing clients on the critical decisions necessary for managing their wealth. Our mission: to make wealth management more fair, effective, and successful; for clients and advisors alike. To learn more, visit: http://www.adviceperiod.com.
