Advisor Group Expands Financial Professionals' Ability To Create, Customize And Execute Targeted Marketing Campaigns With Enhancements To Acclaimed MyCMO Marketing Platform

MyCMO Enhancements Include AI-Driven Social Media and Email Content, Embedded Video Capabilities, Data-Driven Marketing Guidance, Real-Time Performance Metrics, Tighter Integration with Advisor Group's Online Portal at Significantly Reduced Costs Advisor Group's Investments in Digital Marketing Tools and Its Strategic Marketing Consulting Team Reflect Increased Business Growth Opportunities for Financial Professionals with Digital Brand Building and Virtual Client Engagement and Acquisition