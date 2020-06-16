WESTON, Mass., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WealthTech software company Advisor360° today announced it has named technology industry veteran Richard Napolitano as CEO to scale the company and bring the Advisor360° solution to financial advisors and enterprises across the wealth management industry.
Mr. Napolitano has spent the past 30 years working in engineering, large-scale IT software & systems and sales, enterprise-level team management, and global product development. He started his engineering career at Digital Equipment Corporation, where his technical and entrepreneurial acumen led him to found Napcon Associates, Data Kinesis (acquired by Adaptec), BluePoint Technologies (acquired by Adobe), Plexxi (acquired by HP Enterprise), Pirus Networks (acquired by Sun Microsystem). Mr. Napolitano served as president of U.S. sales for Sun Microsystems, and he was also president of a $4 billion software storage division at EMC. He holds several software patents and a Bachelor's degree in computer science from Stony Brook University.
"Investors today have more advisory options than ever before, and competition for assets and share of wallet is fierce. Wealth management businesses of all sizes must put a focus on driving top-line revenue, and this starts at the individual advisor level," said Mr. Napolitano. "Integrated, holistic technology tools play a direct role in profitability and improved financial outcomes. I'm excited to be bringing my background in enterprise development and go-to-market focus to Advisor360° and the WealthTech segment."
Offering a unified, integrated suite of customizable tools for advisors, clients and enterprises, Advisor360° streamlines advisor workflow, increases productivity and drives enterprise growth, providing advisors with a holistic view of their clients, their portfolios and relevant investment and insurance products. The platform also facilitates client management and transparency. It is an open platform, with enterprise integration capabilities to facilitate data aggregation and streamlined communication with the back office.
Advisor360° is the only software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that combines CRM, performance reporting, financial planning, trading, model management, rebalancing, operations, workflow, analytics, document imaging and a client portal in one unified, easy-to-navigate system. Its intuitive interface can be customized to fit the needs of independent broker-dealers, insurance company broker-dealers, banks and large RIAs, with tools for practice management, task management and home office administration, as well as a client-facing portal.
With decades of experience building and delivering enterprise products to enterprise firms, Mr. Napolitano deeply understands needs of large companies. In his new role as CEO, Mr. Napolitano has both the enterprise and technical knowledge needed to lead Advisor360º clients through the digital transformation currently sweeping through the wealth management industry.
"We are beyond thrilled to have Rich at the helm of Advisor360º," said Mr. Tedesco. "I have no doubt that his track record of innovative, out-of-the-box thinking, engineering craftsmanship and demonstrated ability to find new solutions to new problems will set us up for long-term growth and success with our enterprise partners."
Advisor360º was founded in April 2019 as a wholly independent spin-out of Commonwealth Financial Network, the US's largest independent broker-dealer and home to the industry's top-performing advisors. The platform was developed over two decades at Commonwealth, with extensive input from advisors, clients, support staff and the back office.
