PORTLAND, Ore., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizers of the eighth annual Commercial UAV Expo, the leading global commercial drone conference and expo, have announced an impressive list of influential leaders in the drone industry who will be participating on the Advisory Board. The event will take place September 6 – 8, 2022 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.
"Commercial UAV Expo's Advisory Board is comprised of UAS specialists and industry leaders who will help develop programming that delivers vital information and insights at the most important UAS event of 2022," said Lee Corkhill, Group Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of the event. "The Board represents a mix of professionals who are experts in the critical issues in the industry. They are at the top of their respective fields, and they are ready to bring their connections and commitment to delivering the best conference and expo the market has ever seen."
Members of the Commercial UAV Expo Advisory Board include:
- Greg Agvent, Senior Director, CNN
- Sebastian Babiarz, Chief Operating Officer, Dronehub, Co-President of GUTMA
- Jonathan Beaty, Director, Kiewit Geospatial Services
- Robert Blair, Owner/Vice President of Agriculture, Three Canyon Farms/Aigen
- Michael Cohen, Chair, Aerial Evolution Association of Canada
- Lisa Ellman, Executive Director, Hogan Lovells/Commercial Drone Alliance
- Dyan Gibbens, CEO & Founder, Trumbull Unmanned
- Shayne Gill, Program Director, AASHTO
- James Grimsley, Executive Director, Advanced Technology Initiatives, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
- Brendan Groves, Vice President, Regulatory and Policy Affairs, Skydio
- Grant Guillot, President, Grant Guillot, LLC
- Thomas Haun, Chief Operating Officer, Turner Mining Group
- Ethan Hunt, Principal Technical Program Manager, AT&T
- Grant Jordan, CEO, SkySafe
- Ted Kalnas, Fire Captain II & UAS Pilot, Los Angeles City Fire Department
- Roxana Kennedy, Chief of Police, Chula Vista Police Department
- Eszter Kovács, Founder, DroneTalks
- Eileen Lockhart, Director of Emerging Markets, Spright an Air Methods Company
- Robert McCoy, Manager, Quality Assurance, Crown Castle
- Jennifer Pidgen, Creator of Opportunities (COO), Sundance Media Group
- Todd Schlekeway, President & CEO, NATE
- Chris Todd, Executive Director, DRONERESPONDERS - AIRT
- Tom Walker, CEO, DroneUp
- Gretchen West, Drone Industry Consultant
The Advisory Board will assist in developing conference programming comprised of both general sessions and vertical industry breakout sessions that delve into UAS integration and operation for specific vertical industries including construction; drone delivery; energy & utilities; forestry & agriculture; infrastructure & transportation; mining & aggregates; public safety & emergency service; security; and surveying & mapping. BVLOS, ROI, AAM and other pressing topics will be addressed in depth as part of the programming.
The 2021 edition of Commercial UAV Expo drew 1,955 verified professionals out of 2,745 total registrants and 130 exhibitors from throughout the world. Advisory Board members expressed their enthusiasm at being involved in this year's event and building on the momentum from last year.
"Commercial UAV Expo is a great opportunity to talk about the future of the UAS industry," said Sebastian Babiarz, Chief Operating Officer of Dronehub. "By bringing together the best experts and specialists in one place, the event will also allow us to highlight the benefits, the best uses of drones, bridge the gaps and discover new services. The Golden Age of drones is finally coming."
"We continue to see rapid growth in the adoption of emerging aviation technologies, and Commercial UAV Expo is one of the most productive gatherings for the industry," said James Grimsley, Executive Director of Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. "We are excited to participate in this event!"
Jonathan Beaty, Director of Kiewit Geospatial Services, agreed. "With the continued year-over-year growth of opportunities for UAS applications, manufacturers, service providers, and industry professionals, it's important we come together as a collective to share our knowledge and experiences to further adoption of the collective global drone industry."
In addition to the extensive conference program, Commercial UAV Expo offers a vendor neutral show floor with more exhibitors than any other commercial UAS event, featuring best-in-class solutions from manufacturers, suppliers and service providers that focus on commercial drone applications. Additional event features include vendor-delivered Product Previews, DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Summit, Exhibit Hall Theater Programming, networking receptions, and live Outdoor Drone Demonstrations. More than 250 global partners from six continents representing media, associations, portals and more, support the event.
About Commercial UAV Expo
Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is an international conference and expo exclusively focused on commercial UAS integration and operation covering industries including Construction; Drone Delivery; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping. It takes place September 6 – 8, 2022 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas NV. For more information, visit https://www.expouav.com/.
Commercial UAV Expo is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, comprised of the International Lidar Mapping Forum, SPAR 3D Expo & Conference, AEC Next Technology Expo & Conference; Geo Week Newsletter, SPAR 3D Newsletter, AEC Next Newsletter; Geo Business and Digital Construction Week.
