NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Social Media Week, a property of Adweek, today announced the first annual Creator Visionary Awards, a celebration of innovators in the field of social media. The awards will recognize those creators whose contributions have helped expand the idea of what social media is capable of, as well as the marketing professionals and practitioners who play instrumental roles in support of this creator movement.
Social Media Week was founded in 2009 in order to foster an engaged and elevated conversation on the impact of social media on advertising, media and culture. The Creator Visionary Awards build on this mission by establishing a new benchmark in creativity and community engagement.
The innovators behind this revolution include social media brand marketers leading campaigns, microinfluencers who create impressive levels of engagement within niche communities, and influencers and celebrities commanding huge global audiences.
"Much like the cultural, scientific and intellectual explosion during the European Renaissance, the social media era is quickly reshaping how we see the world, how we interact with each other, and how we can bring joy and positivity into people's lives," said Toby Daniels, founder and chair of Social Media Week and Chief Innovation Officer of Adweek. "As marketers we have an opportunity to participate in the greatest unlock of artistic expression in our lifetime."
"The Creator Visionary Awards continue Adweek's long tradition of recognizing the most remarkable creatives defining our culture," said Lisa Granatstein, Chief Content Officer, Adweek. "We are thrilled to honor these innovative social stars and showcase their work as they will no doubt shape the future of marketing and creativity."
The public nomination process opens today, and winners will be selected from a range of categories by a jury of leading industry experts, together with Adweek's editorial team. Winners will be announced at the Creator Visionary Awards show during Social Media Week New York, a live virtual summit taking place May 4-7, 2021.
About Adweek
Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. Our award-winning coverage reaches an engaged audience of over 6 million professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media channels and the Adweek mobile app. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek provides unparalleled access to industry leaders who rely on Adweek to help them do their job better.
Media Contact
Jeff Scherer, Adweek, 917-692-2052, jeff.scherer@adweek.com
SOURCE Adweek