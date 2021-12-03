NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adweek, the leading source of news and insights covering marketing, media, and technology, today announced that Juliette Morris will join the company as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Morris comes to Adweek with more than 20 years of operational, management and marketing experience, including executive leadership roles at leading global media companies such as NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS and HBO. Most recently, Morris served as the CEO of TuneIn, a leading global streaming audio platform that distributes a wide collection of free and premium content to an audience of 75 million monthly active users. Under her leadership, TuneIn significantly grew its reach, expanded its subscription offering, and invested in new technologies and product innovation.
Laura Held, Adweek Board Member and Partner at Shamrock Capital said, "We are thrilled to welcome Juliette to Adweek. Her deep experience with platform, technology and content businesses and strong roots in the marketing world are perfect fits for Adweek. Also, her proven track record of leading and developing teams in high-growth environments will be invaluable as we continue to expand the Adweek platform over the next few years."
Antonio Lucio, Adweek Board Member and the former Global Chief Marketing Officer at Facebook, HP and Visa added, "We couldn't be more excited about Juliette joining the Adweek team. She has a strong understanding of the needs of the Adweek audience and where the industry is headed, having been a lifelong marketer herself. She is an innovative leader who is passionate about helping our community of marketers and advertisers do their jobs better."
Upon accepting the role, Morris said, "I am delighted to be joining such an iconic and dynamic company, particularly at a time when the marketing and advertising industry is experiencing such tremendous change and innovation. I see enormous potential to build on Adweek's position as the industry's go-to-resource to drive growth and expansion for many years to come. I look forward to working with the talented Adweek team and Shamrock Capital to leverage every opportunity to bring best-in-class content and experiences to our audience."
