NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AEC Advisors LLC (www.aecadvisors.com) is hosting its 2020 Chief Executive Summit for the Architecture, Engineering, and Consulting ("AEC") industry online on 6 days over the course of 3 weeks, from October 20th to November 5th. An outline of the CEO speakers and 6 sessions is below.
CEOs / Presidents from the following firms will be speaking:
- Jacobs
- Stantec
- Black & Veatch
- Tetra Tech
- Gensler
- Golder
- Ramboll
- Arcadis North America
- POWER Engineers
- Carollo
- Perkins + Will
- Apex
- Geosyntec
- Woolpert
- Ensafe
- IMEG
- Murraysmith
- Nitsch
- Burgess & Niple
- ESA
- McElhanney
- Atlas
- Maser Consulting (Colliers)
- Hull & Associates
- Weston & Sampson
- Wantman Group
- Lochner
- ATCS
- WSB
- Carter & Clark
- Building Ventures
Agenda Topics
- State of the AEC Industry & CEO Reaction: State of the Industry interactive Q&A type presentation, analyzing the results of the 2020 KPI Survey and focus on the key performance metrics that driver the success of an AEC firm, including profitability, working capital, growth/investments, people, and ownership transition/capitalization. The presentation will include a discussion with CEOs from large, medium, and small firms.
- Internal Ownership Transition Strategies: Discussion of the detailed ownership transition data, as well as the strategies, challenges, and best practices of employee-owned firms (including those with an ESOP) with internal ownership programs that perpetuate independent ownership transition.
- M&A during a Pandemic: A deep dive into recent M&A transactions, including the recent transaction between Colliers International and Maser Consulting, as well as a discussion about the impact of the pandemic, post-merger integration studies, M&A valuation trends, and key lessons learned.
- Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion: Keynote speaker Michelle Silverthorn will provide her perspective and advice to the AEC industry as firms work to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion in their firms. The keynote speaker will then lead a panel of AEC firm CEOs in a roundtable discussion about their approaches and strategies to DE&I in their firms.
- Digital & Technology Strategies: Panel discussion about an AEC firm's digital strategies and their evolution; digital role during COVID-19; the decision point between in-house vs. external digital businesses; and live voting of digital ideas for the AEC industry.
