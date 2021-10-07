SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine recently revealed that AEC Alarms is No. 4717 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small private businesses. This is AEC Alarms' first time appearing on the list.
AEC Alarms President Yat-Cheong Au said, "I'm very honored to learn that we landed on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America. The growth that we've experienced is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and the trust and support we have earned from our customers. We not only strive to deliver excellent products and services, but also, as we continue to grow, to build lasting relationships with both our customers and our team members. We could not be more grateful to Inc. for the recognition."
The Inc. 5000 list is a distinguished editorial award, a celebration of innovation, a network of entrepreneurial leaders, and an effective public relations showcase. The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period. Companies on this list rank in the top 0.1% of all private businesses in the nation. This prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.
About AEC Alarms:
Serving the San Jose/San Francisco Bay Area since 1972, AEC Alarms is a locally owned, independent security systems and solutions provider of Intrusion alarm systems, CCTV surveillance systems, Access Control systems, and Fire Alarm systems.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 list, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
Media Contact
Maia Kelly, AEC Alarms, +1 7168616437, mediarelations@aec-alarms.com
SOURCE AEC Alarms