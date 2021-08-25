ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HSO ProServ, parent company of aec360, today announced the official release of aec360 Project Operations, the newest iteration of its highly successful AEC industry solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365. This new offering, leveraging Microsoft's latest Dynamics 365 and 'Project for the web' technology, will provide AEC firms with new modern capabilities across their project lifecycle.
aec360 pre-configures and extends Microsoft Dynamics 365 to provide a best-in-class business platform purpose-built to meet the unique needs of AEC firms. This proven AppSource-approved solution helps AEC firms find and win more work, more effectively deliver and account for their work, and optimize their HR and talent management practices, all in an integrated cloud platform.
Dynamics 365 Project Operations is Microsoft's next-generation project and resource management tool, built on Power Platform and Dataverse technology. Project Operations leverages Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft's latest 'Project for the web' solution to provide a modern and engaging tool for planning and managing projects and resources. aec360 combines these capabilities with world class project accounting and financial management capabilities within Dynamics 365 to provide the best of both worlds.
"Dynamics 365 Project Operations offers a series of new capabilities that will help our clients improve PM user adoption and better manage their projects and resources," explained Sean Skiver, Executive Vice President – Products & Solutions for HSO ProServ. "By extending our aec360 solution to incorporate the latest in Microsoft cloud technology, we can offer our clients a future-proof solution built to help them optimize their entire project lifecycle."
"aec360 has been helping Microsoft lead the charge in the AEC industry for over a decade," explained Pat Fitzhenry, Director – Global ISV Partners for Microsoft. "Their industry-specific aec360 solution, combined with years of experience working with AEC firms and other project-driven organizations, uniquely positions the aec360 team to deliver the results our joint clients are looking to achieve."
For more information about aec360 Project Operations or to request a personalized demo,
please visit our website at http://www.aec360.com or visit LinkedIn.
About aec360
aec360 is the world's leading Microsoft Dynamics™ 365-based business platform, designed to meet the unique needs of the AEC industry. aec360 provides an integrated industry solution for marketing and business development, project management, accounting, and human resource management, and was built to leverage the best of the Microsoft cloud, helping AEC firms drive productivity, collaboration, and insights across their organization. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.aec360.com.
