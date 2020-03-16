BLOOMINGTON, Ind., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Educational Communications and Technology announced a webinar series addressing the challenges faced by education programs transitioning to online learning approaches. The series features education leaders from around the world and is open to AECT members and non-members at no cost.
"AECT is an organization that has a nearly 100-year history in pioneering instructional design approaches to maximize the use of technology for learning," said Dr. Michael Grant, AECT president and professor at the University of South Carolina. "We are quickly mobilizing our member network to serve as a resource for education programs around the world. It's important that our members, who are leaders in the field, rise to this challenge as both education and the world in general teeter because of a global pandemic."
"I've been impressed with Dr. Grant's leadership in conceiving of and quickly launching a webinar series that will be useful for the many educators around the world who are facing one of the profound challenges in their history," said Dr. Phillip Harris, AECT executive director. "Dr. Grant and his team have moved at warp speed to launch this series with our members around the world, and I'm confident it can help many. Some are prepared for the teaching challenges presented by the pandemic, but many are not."
International and Cultural Perspectives on Teaching, Learning and Technologies in Response to the COVID-19 Virus
Thursday, March 19, 12:00 pm EST
Register in advance
Panelists:
- Camille Dickson-Deane, Senior Lecturer Higher Education Learning Design, Faculty of Science, University of Technology, Sydney, Australia
- Yoshiko Goda, Associate Professor, Research Center for Higher Education and Instructional Systems, Graduate School of Instructional Systems, Kumamoto University, Japan
- Dirk Ifenthaler, Professor and Chair for Learning, Design and Technology, University of Mannheim, Mannheim, Germany
- George Veletsianos, Associate Professor and Canada Research Chair of Innovative Learning and Technology, Associate Professor, Royal Roads University, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada
K-12 Districts and Schools' Preparedness and Perspectives on Teaching, Learning, and Technologies in Response to the COVID-19 Virus
Wednesday, March 25, 12:30 pm EST
Register in advance
Panelists:
- Michael Barbour, Associate Professor of Instructional Design, College of Education and Health Sciences, Fellow, Center for Innovative Learning and Teaching, Touro University, California
- Sean Jackson, Co-Chief Information Officer, Mason County Schools, Kentucky
- Carmen Lagalante, Educational Technology Specialist, JSerra Catholic High School, San Juan Capistrano, California
- Beth Thomas, Librarian, Lawton C. Johnson Summit Middle School, Summit, New Jersey
Universities' Preparedness and Perspectives: Case Studies in Teaching, Learning, and Technologies in Response to the COVID-19 Virus
Wednesday, March 25, 1:30 pm EST
Register in advance
Panelists:
- Tonya Amankwatia, Assistant Vice Provost, Distance Education and Extended Learning, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
- MJ Bishop, Associate Vice Chancellor and Director, William E. Kirwan Center for Academic Innovation, University System of Maryland
- John Farquar, Director, Academic Technology and User Services, Western Washington University
- Jessica Resig, Instructional Designer, World Campus Learning Design, Penn State University
About the Association for Educational Communication and Technology
AECT is an international organization that values diversity of thought, culture and people whose activities are directed toward improving learning. AECT members may be found in colleges and universities; in the armed forces and industry; in museums, libraries, and hospitals; and in any other places where educational change takes place. AECT members include instructional designers, researchers, professors and teachers, educational technologists and other professionals united by a passion for improving teaching and learning. AECT members serve in many different settings including education, business and industry, non-profits, military, health care and other environments.
