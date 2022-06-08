Backed by famed designer and innovator Tony Fadell and his investment and advisory firm Future Shape, Aectual reimagines interior design; Aectual's latest collection of environmentally-friendly, customizable interior furniture made in partnership with Tetra Pak to debut at Milan Design Week
MILAN and AMSTERDAM, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bespoke XL 3D-printed architectural and interior product pioneer, Aectual, today launched a series of interior design products made entirely from recycled drink cartons that are fully circular. The collection of 3D printed screens and stools is part of a larger catalog of environmentally-friendly, customizable interior features made in partnership with Tetra Pak. Backed by Future Shape, the investment and advisory firm led by Tony Fadell, inventor of the iPod and Nest founder, Aectual's new products are launching for the first time at Milan Design Week. View a short video of the collection here.
Aectual provides a new way to tackle an old problem: roughly 40% of the material used in the global construction industry ends up as waste. Aectual's interior objects are instead part of a circular ecosystem with partner Tetra Pak. Material can be recycled back into the system after use, making it "fully circular," even after several cycles. After use, the products are shredded and re-printed into new products.
A selection of stools, room dividers and planter screens are on display in Milan. They are part of a larger "Aectual Drink Carton" concept line that demonstrates the material's second-life value for work, living and leisure environments. The matte, almost ceramic tactility of the material is particularly striking, and is deepened by adding warm earth tone colors. The ecosystem built by partners Recon Polymers (material recycling), Innolab Chemistry (compounding), Tetra Pak (food packaging/solutions), and Aectual (3D printed interior products) facilitates a fully circular material loop for drink cartons.
"Nearly 200 billion drink cartons are used annually. The cardboard can be recycled, as well as the inner layer that consists of a Polymer-Aluminum mixture called PolyAl," said Hans Vermeulen, CEO and co-founder of Aectual. "PolyAl is available at a massive scale and we're now able to create beautiful furniture and finishes with it. Tony's investment and support demonstrates how much our mission of creating new and beautiful products out of old and discarded material is resonating. We are grateful for his backing, especially considering his experience and track record bringing world-changing technology to the public."
Aectual also offers customizable systems, such as floors, wall panels, and window blinds in addition to interior products like stools, screens, acoustic wall pieces and planters. The products are digitally developed, so the portfolio of systems and objects — as well as the opportunities for designers — grows rapidly. As a result, Aectual offers architects and designers a new way to configure and create in a fast and waste-free production manner and broadens the possibilities for aesthetic sustainable design.
"We love custom architecture, but it's typically slow, costly and can generate lots of waste," said Tony Fadell, Principal at Future Shape. "Aectual's proven technology lets designers and architects develop unique interior objects and finishes in a matter of weeks, using fully recyclable materials. This technology takes the circularity and sustainability of interior design to a whole new level."
Aectual's work has been embraced by world-class design firms like Patricia Urquiola Studio and Zaha Hadid Architects, and clients such as Nike, Disney and BMW. Additionally, Aectual partner Tetra Pak has committed to furnishing its offices with Aectual's interior furniture and finishes.
Explore Aectual products at Masterly Milano at Palazzo Francesco Turati, Via Meravigli 7 during Milan Design Week from June 7 - 12, view the Aectual Product Playbook, and/or learn how to create your own design now at http://www.aectual.com.
About Aectual
Aectual is the worlds' first platform to rapidly produce bespoke XL 3D-printed architectural and interior products at industrial scale that are fully circular. We develop sustainably 3D-printed products and systems, such as flooring, planters, room dividers, wall panels and more — all made from 100% recycled and renewable materials. Our seamless, digital design-to-delivery platform utilizes customizable parametric products, software and proprietary XL 3D print technology, and is already in use and deployed by globally recognized brands like Nike, Amsterdam Schiphol International Airport and BMW. Aectual allows for a 10x faster design-to-build process, eliminates waste and reduces materials usage and CO2 emissions, resulting in up to a 50% cost savings and the possibility to create truly sustainable, custom-made architectural and interior design products.
Founded in 2017, Aectual is the brainchild of three veteran architects and 3D-print experts, who are the team behind the 3D Print Canal House, an internationally acclaimed design-and-build research project focused on new global housing solutions and market explorations. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Aectual is a privately held company backed by Tony Fadell's Future Shape, AKEF and DOEN. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, or learn more at https://www.aectual.com.
