LONDON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION Treasury, a global provider of treasury and risk management solutions for corporations, financial institutions, and central banks, has successfully implemented its Reval SaaS Treasury and Risk Management System for Aedifica, a Euronext-listed specialist in European healthcare real estate.
As Aedifica continues to expand and optimize its real estate portfolio, Reval will help the company respond in an agile way to increasing market demands. Reval will support Aedifica by improving the company's treasury management efficiency through credit facility management and improved cash management processes, and execution. This will strengthen Aedifica's wider efforts to offer innovative and sustainable real estate concepts to care operators and their residents across Europe, focusing in particular on housing for elderly people with care needs.
Reval will improve cash visibility and the straight-through processing (STP) of payments, reducing manual processes and allowing the Aedifica team to focus on its strategic business objectives. These benefits will be achieved by automating and digitalizing treasury processes and payments, adding greater controls and a more streamlined operation.
More and more companies around the world are looking to the Reval SaaS solution to manage cash, liquidity, financial risk, and hedge accounting. The global Reval client community continues to grow and includes companies of all sizes and industries from over 30 countries.
"We are pleased to welcome Aedifica to our Treasury community and witness the immediate impact Reval has had on the efficiency and accuracy of their TMS processes. This has also provided increased bandwidth among their team and improved both their visibility and controls to allow Aedifica to better manage cash, liquidity and financial risk, consistently," said ION Corporates CEO, Richard Grossi.
"ION's Reval solution was the natural choice to support our needs," added Virginie Le Coz, Aedifica Group Treasurer. "We look forward to working closely with the ION Treasury team, especially their efforts to improve and coordinate our treasury management efficiency through credit facility management, cash management, processes, and execution. This will support our global team, operating across eight countries."
About ION
ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.
About ION Treasury
ION Treasury delivers unique treasury and risk management solutions to organizations of all sizes, offering both on-premises and cloud options. Our award-winning solutions help manage liquidity and mitigate operational, financial, and reputational risk. Together with a global community of over 1,100 clients, we are shaping the future of treasury and risk management technology. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/treasury
ION Treasury's Reval solution covers cash management, payments, in-house banking and pooling, investments and debt, FX and interest rate risk management and accounting
About Aedifica
Aedifica is a Regulated Real Estate Company under Belgian law specialized in European healthcare real estate, particularly in housing for seniors with care needs. Aedifica has developed a portfolio of over 580 sites in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland, and Spain, worth more than €4.9 billion. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019), identified by the following ticker symbols: AED; AED:BB (Bloomberg); AOO.BR (Reuters). Since March 2020, Aedifica is part of the BEL 20, the leading share index of Euronext Brussels. Aedifica's market capitalization was approx. €4.2 billion as of 05 April 2022. Aedifica is included in the EPRA, Stoxx Europe 600, and GPR indices.
