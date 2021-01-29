THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AEGIS Hedging Solutions ("AEGIS" or the "Company"), a leader in technology and expertise for commodity and rate hedging, today announced the appointment of David Pond to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Pond will be responsible for aligning the firm's sales teams and strategic partnerships to accelerate overall growth in key markets like agriculture, metals, and foreign currency and verticals such as natural resources, manufacturing, transportation, and services. He will be based out of AEGIS' headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas.
"David has a strong track record of success in building out commercial capabilities, leading marketing and sales teams, and cultivating strong thought leadership across multiple specialties for global businesses in the financial services sector," said Bryan Sansbury, Chairman and CEO of AEGIS. "David will play a critical role in AEGIS' future growth and success, and we are thrilled to welcome him as AEGIS' first Chief Revenue Officer and the newest member of our Executive Management team."
Mr. Pond brings more than 30 years of experience to the Company and most recently served as Global Client Services Principal at Ernst & Young, leading the Business Development function in the firm's $1.5 billion Southwest region. In this role, Mr. Pond built and led several key accounts with responsibility for client relationships and operational and financial performance of each client account globally. Before joining Ernst & Young in 2004, he was Vice President of Business Development for the Central Region for Bowne Business Solutions and held commercial roles at Julien Studley in Chicago. Mr. Pond earned a bachelor's degree in finance and real estate from Texas Christian University and an MBA from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management.
"Bryan and the AEGIS team have built a tremendous firm with great potential to address an underserved and growing market for commodity and risk management, particularly in light of today's environment," said Mr. Pond. "I look forward to joining the team and continuing their mission to deliver unique value to all of our clients across the oil and gas, refined products, rates, and metals markets."
AEGIS enables companies to manage their commodity price and interest rate risk through leading software and advisory capabilities. AEGIS provides unique insight into commodity and rate markets, develops and executes cash flow protection strategies, and manages all hedge program activities through a SaaS technology platform. AEGIS was recently named the Hedge Advisor of the Year for an unprecedented fourth consecutive year.
AEGIS is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, and has offices in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Knoxville, and Pittsburgh. To learn more, visit AEGIS' website at http://www.aegis-hedging.com.
