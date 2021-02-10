THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AEGIS Hedging Solutions ("AEGIS" or the "Company"), a leader in technology and expertise for commodity and rate hedging, today announced that Lauren Trice has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer and will develop and lead the company's marketing initiatives to drive AEGIS' growth as it expands its media, content and fintech solutions in major markets across North America. Ms. Trice will be based out of AEGIS' headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas.
"Lauren brings great experience in expanding brand awareness and driving strategic growth initiatives to this role and is a terrific addition to our Executive Management team," said Bryan Sansbury, Chairman and CEO of AEGIS. "She and her team will ensure our current and prospective clients are fully informed as we launch new capabilities and expand beyond natural resources and into the manufacturing, transportation and services sectors."
Prior to joining AEGIS, Ms. Trice was Senior Brand and Marketing Automation Manager at Blue Sky Marketing, where she was responsible for brand awareness, product positioning, demand generation and partner marketing to deliver on strategic growth initiatives. Ms. Trice has a proven track record for leading marketing and product teams in the B2B and B2C spaces where she focused on marketing and sales alignment to accelerate growth, while finding creative solutions to drive engagement and brand loyalty. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with a focus on Advertising and Public Relations from The University of Houston – Downtown.
"I am very excited to join the AEGIS team and its market-leading position," said Ms. Trice. "We have a terrific story and I look forward to sharing with both the markets we serve now as well as those we intend to enter going forward."
About AEGIS
AEGIS, formerly AEGIS Energy Risk, enables companies to manage their commodity price and interest rate risk through leading software and advisory capabilities. AEGIS provides unique insight into commodity and rate markets, develops and executes cash flow protection strategies, and manages all hedge program activities through a SaaS technology platform. AEGIS was recently named the Hedge Advisor of the Year for an unprecedented fourth consecutive year.
AEGIS is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, and has offices in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Knoxville, and Pittsburgh. To learn more, visit AEGIS' website at https://aegis-hedging.com.
Media Contact
Allison Devaney, PROSEK, 646-818-9040, adevaney@prosek.com
Lauren Trice, AEGIS Hedging, 346-277-0971, ltrice@aegis-hedging.com
SOURCE AEGIS Energy Risk