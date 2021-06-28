DENVER, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aellius, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Expertise for its integration of LynX Business Integrator.

Expertise is a core tenet of the modernized Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program and allows Oracle partners to highlight their capabilities in a focused area. Ultimately, Expertise is designed to make it easy for customers to identify partners who can deliver quality solutions and minimize risk for their specific needs.

In order to achieve the Oracle Validated Integration with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Expertise, partners like Aellius must meet a series of qualifiers, including demonstrating that the integration performs as documented. Learn more about Expertise, including viewing the complete Expertise Catalog, at http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork/expertise.

Aellius LynX Business Integrator is a robust, flexible integration platform for JD Edwards EnterpriseOne. Its standards-based foundation allows external applications to rapidly exchange data with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne. Integrated components include LynX Office, which enables users to upload data directly from Microsoft Excel to JD Edwards EnterpriseOne and LynX File Exchanger, which enables users to upload and download files to and from JD Edwards EnterpriseOne.

"We are excited to present the latest release of LynX Business Integrator, as having achieved Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle's JD Edwards EnterpriseOne 9.2 64-bit," said Hari Sharma, Director of Software Development at Aellius. "With LynX, functionality in Oracle's JD Edwards EnterpriseOne is exposed to the external world through reusable, secure API." added Sharma.

"Achieving Oracle Validated Integration with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Expertise gives our customers the confidence that the integration of Aellius LynX Business Integrator is functionally sound and performs as tested," said David Hicks, vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "For solutions deployed on premise, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner's integrated offering."

About Aellius

Aellius is a technology company focused on providing innovative solutions for JD Edwards EnterpriseOne customers. In addition to the LynX Business Integrator product, the Aellius LynX suite includes an output management solution (LynX Output Manager) that archives and distributes reports submitted to JD Edwards EnterpriseOne and a highly customizable product (LynX Monitor) for monitoring, notifying, and providing information needed to quickly resolve issues around various mission-critical processes and events within JD Edwards EnterpriseOne.

For more information, please visit https://www.aellius.com

About Oracle Validated Integration Expertise

Oracle Validated Integration Expertise, available through Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), gives customers confidence that the integration of a complementary partner software product with an on premise Oracle Application has been validated and the products work together as designed. This can help customers reduce risk, improve system implementation cycles, and provide for smoother upgrades and simpler maintenance. Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical process to review partner integrations and partners who successfully earn an Oracle Validated Integration Expertise are authorized to use the "Oracle Validated Integration" badge. For more information, please visit Oracle.com at https://solutions.oracle.com/scwar/scr/AboutPartners/validated-integration/index.html

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademarks

Oracle, Java & MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

