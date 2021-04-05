MONTREAL, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AEPONYX is pleased to announce a new member of its executive leadership team. Jeff Demain has joined AEPONYX as Vice President of Business Development and Marketing, effective immediately. Demain will provide business growth leadership for the company's integrated photonics with MEMS products in his new role.
Demain was previously the founding Business Development and Marketing Director for Intel's Silicon Photonics business unit, where he led the team which successfully brought the technology to market. He worked globally at the intersection of technology, business, and marketing, engaging clients and partners in business success. He has also run a successful consulting company where multiple companies were grown by providing them with strategy, business development, marketing, and industry connections.
"We are excited to have Jeff join the AEPONYX team," said Philippe Babin, CEO of AEPONYX. "With Jeff's experience, and our recent $10M funding close adding to our previous rounds, we are well poised for growth. Our optical devices align nicely with Jeff's experience, and the unique capabilities of our technology are well received. It's a great future for AEPONYX."
AEPONYX serves Telecom and optical markets across the globe. The company develops advanced optical devices based on the combination of silicon nitride and MEMS. The devices are called Integrated Photonics with MEMS, and enable customers to advance their products. The AEPONYX technology's key attributes are DWDM capabilities, fast tunability, integrated switching, long distances, and small form factors.
