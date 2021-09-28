PHOENIX, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AerialSphere, the only company to combine 360-degree aerial imagery with location data, today announced that it has earned Bronze level partner status within the Esri Partner Network (EPN). Esri is the global leader in location intelligence.
The EPN is a global ecosystem of Esri partners delivering content, solutions, and services to help clients realize the benefits of geographic information system (GIS) software and location intelligence.
"We are really excited to be part of the Esri ecosystem and working together to develop next-generation imagery solutions" said Mike Smith, Chief Executive Officer at AerialSphere. "Our goal is to work with technology enabling leaders like Esri to provide better access to our nationwide dataset of 360-degree imagery."
AerialSphere's technology alignment with Esri will provide customers with the ability to manage, visualize, exploit, and analyze a national dataset of 360-degree imagery through ArcGIS and the oriented imagery solution.
"We look forward to seeing how our joint customers will use the integration of AerialSphere's unique aerial 360-degree imagery with the Oriented Imagery capabilities in ArcGIS to see their projects and assets in a new perspective and to make better decisions" said Peter Becker, Group Product Manager at Esri. "With this partnership we are setting the stage to integrate this new imagery mode to further enhance the ArcGIS experience for our customer base."
About AerialSphere
AerialSphere is the only company to combine 360-degree aerial imagery with location data, giving companies new vantage points to make better informed decisions. Built upon nearly a decade of research and patented technological innovation, AerialSphere is changing how companies plan, develop and market their properties, products, and services. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in a number of industries including real estate, government, retail, insurance and entertainment. AerialSphere has been trusted by four of the top five commercial real estate brokerages and has been recognized five times in the last year for its innovative technology. To learn more about AerialSphere, visit: https://aerialsphere.com.
About Esri
Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit esri.com.
